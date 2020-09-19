ARbit (ARB) Achieves Market Cap of $7,197.95

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One ARbit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ARbit has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. ARbit has a total market capitalization of $7,197.95 and approximately $6.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

