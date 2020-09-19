Ardor Price Tops $0.0665 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Ardor has a market cap of $66.39 million and $3.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006968 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015854 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, OKEx, Poloniex, Upbit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.