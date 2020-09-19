Arweave Price Hits $3.62 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $121.03 million and $1.59 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00032940 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.66 or 0.04577787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009107 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034599 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

