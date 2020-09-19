ATLANT Tops One Day Volume of $345.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $345.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.69 or 0.04594215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009099 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034540 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

