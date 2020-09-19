BaaSid Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $60,580.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00245705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.01465407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00222507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

BaaSid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

