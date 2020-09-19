Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.65 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $172.33.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $29,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at $656,516.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 87,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $11,220,120.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,587.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,698 shares of company stock worth $12,507,477. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 563.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

