BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $663,126.84 and $20.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001556 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002526 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001308 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00100976 BTC.

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,831,297,249 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

