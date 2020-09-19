Bezant (BZNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.75 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00245831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00091967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.01465376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00223553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

