Bitball Treasure One Day Trading Volume Tops $103,636.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 41% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for approximately $223.87 or 0.02044479 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $100.74 million and approximately $103,636.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00647780 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000589 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004820 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

