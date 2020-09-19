Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.62 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $230.78 or 0.02105387 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CEX.IO, Exrates and xBTCe. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $1.62 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,961.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00746827 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012816 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000534 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,522,406 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

