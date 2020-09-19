Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $880,288.00

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $109.25 million and approximately $880,288.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00005344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im and Bithumb. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004278 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000459 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001044 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00031704 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Indodax, Bithumb, Gate.io, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, OKEx, Crex24, Kucoin, CoinBene, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.