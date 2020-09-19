Bitcoin Gold Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.21 or 0.00074860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C2CX, Gate.io and BitFlip. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $143.77 million and $3.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00528252 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00054341 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, TDAX, Bitlish, Bitinka, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Korbit, BitMarket, Bitfinex, C2CX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, Huobi, Negocie Coins, CEX.IO, Ovis, DSX, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, Binance, QuadrigaCX, Coinone, Indodax, YoBit, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Zebpay, Coinnest, Bittrex, Upbit, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Koineks, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Exrates, Bitsane, Braziliex, BitFlip, BitBay and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

