Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $3.47 on Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00031504 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $508,566.36 and approximately $20,959.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004267 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000459 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000993 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 146,726 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

