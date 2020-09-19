Bitcoin SV Hits Market Cap of $3.01 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $804.68 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $162.29 or 0.01462200 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit, Koinex, CoinBene and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00244367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00091661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000715 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,520,621 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, HitBTC, IDAX, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Huobi, Hotbit, Trade Satoshi, BigONE, ZB.COM, Coinbit, Gate.io, Bitkub, Bibox, WazirX, MBAex, Bitfinex, Upbit, CoinZest, CoinEx, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Altcoin Trader, Bitbns, Bitrue, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, Coinsquare, YoBit, Kraken, Bittrex, DragonEX, Bithumb, Binance, Kucoin, FCoin, Korbit, Indodax, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

