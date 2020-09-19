Bitcoinus Hits Market Cap of $3,488.09 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,488.09 and $72.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,120.78 or 1.00332194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00168714 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

