Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $61,878.20 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,133,842 coins and its circulating supply is 9,133,838 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

