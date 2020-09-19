Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 40,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,092. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

