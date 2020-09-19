Brokerages Anticipate Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Audioeye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.40). Audioeye posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Audioeye will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Audioeye.

Get Audioeye alerts:

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.

AEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 127,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.90. Audioeye has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

In other news, Director Alexandre Zyngier acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Audioeye by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Audioeye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.