Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

CSIQ traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,896. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Solar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.7% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

