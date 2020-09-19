Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

MTDR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,526,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $92,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $117,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

