Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFSC. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $251,378. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

