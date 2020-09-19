Brokerages Set Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) PT at $6.00

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRO. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of ATRO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 445,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $276.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.55. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.24 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astronics by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Astronics by 43.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Astronics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.