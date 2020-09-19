Brokerages Set Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Price Target at $7.00

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 13.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 402,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter worth about $213,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter worth about $591,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSMX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

