Brokerages Set Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT at $28.71

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 581,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVNC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.95. 2,067,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

