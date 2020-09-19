Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $25.88

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Macquarie began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 146.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 13,285,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,976. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

