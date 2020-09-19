Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will report sales of $39.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.04 million and the highest is $39.51 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $22.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $142.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.22 million to $145.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.47 million, with estimates ranging from $148.64 million to $150.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 740,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,665. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 58.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $113,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.