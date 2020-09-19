Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0001 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $24.33 million and $14,187.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00840975 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

