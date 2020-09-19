CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HGSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CAHS China HGS Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

