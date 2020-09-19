Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $2.85 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $612.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0916 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, OKEx, Cryptohub and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00053980 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006936 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00027786 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00023704 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00022958 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Exmo, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, CoinFalcon, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Coinnest, Bitbns, Huobi, DragonEX, Cryptomate, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Cryptohub and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

