Carry Trading 2% Lower This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $464,865.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00044599 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043305 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.52 or 0.04688902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034722 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,630,585,831 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

