Catex Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Catex Token has a market cap of $70,152.76 and $83.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.70 or 0.04763526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034695 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.