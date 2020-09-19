Ccore Price Reaches $0.0053 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $8,937.31 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00245676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00094991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.01449781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00229569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

