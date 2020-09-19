Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.34 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $21.34 million and $4.27 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043270 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.42 or 0.04571336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034680 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

