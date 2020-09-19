ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Hits $24.34 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $24.34 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00032291 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. In the last week, ChainX has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00244965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.01466748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00218140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,802,950 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

