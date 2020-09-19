Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,988,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,859 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,629 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

