Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 188,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19,449.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 525,332 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 21.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 58.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 161,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. 196,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

