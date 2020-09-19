China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY) & Green Plains Partners (OTCMKTS:GPP) Head to Head Survey

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) and China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Plains Partners and China Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.93%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than China Clean Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Plains Partners and China Clean Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners $82.39 million 2.00 $41.48 million $1.76 4.03 China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than China Clean Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains Partners and China Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners 50.37% -55.15% 37.40% China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Clean Energy has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats China Clean Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land. Green Plains Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

About China Clean Energy

China Clean Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids. The company sells its biodiesel products to service stations and power generating plants in the People's Republic of China; and specialty chemical products to companies in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, and Asia. China Clean Energy Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fuqing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.