ChronoCoin (CRN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.00

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $3.42 million and $13.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 81.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.