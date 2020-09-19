CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $0.90 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Friday, August 14th.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,093,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,843. The firm has a market cap of $570.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. Research analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

