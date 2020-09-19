Comparing MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (NYSE:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BE Semiconductor Industrs and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 1 0 0 2.00 MaxLinear 0 3 6 0 2.67

BE Semiconductor Industrs presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.74%. MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.76%. Given MaxLinear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 23.40% 30.35% 12.57% MaxLinear -18.07% 3.13% 1.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $398.98 million 8.95 $91.08 million N/A N/A MaxLinear $317.18 million 5.52 -$19.90 million $0.42 56.98

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats MaxLinear on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

