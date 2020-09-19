Comparing Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) & Sun Life Financial (NASDAQ:SLF)

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and Sun Life Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -18.59% -11.26% -3.46% Sun Life Financial 6.03% 13.77% 1.07%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vericity and Sun Life Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Life Financial 1 5 6 0 2.42

Sun Life Financial has a consensus target price of $56.90, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than Vericity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Sun Life Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericity and Sun Life Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $135.30 million 1.11 -$19.32 million N/A N/A Sun Life Financial $29.90 billion 0.94 $2.22 billion $3.89 10.66

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats Vericity on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds, segregated funds, annuities, and guaranteed investment products; and financial and retirement planning services, as well as pooled funds, institutional portfolios, and pension funds. It distributes its products through direct sales agents, managing general agents, independent general agents, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

