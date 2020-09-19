Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.72. Copart posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.66. 2,533,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,386. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Copart has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,038,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Copart by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,178 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Copart by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,230,000 after purchasing an additional 978,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

