Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Update

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,210,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 20,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

GLW stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,914,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,806. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corning by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,110,000 after acquiring an additional 211,078 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

