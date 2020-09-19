Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $4.92 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $999.34 million and $277.58 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00044683 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,068.45 or 1.00601819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000403 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00168766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 3,355.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 261,063,306 coins and its circulating supply is 203,278,703 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

