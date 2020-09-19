Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Covanta has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $17.97.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Covanta by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,860,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 220,073 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Covanta by 12.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 329,540 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Covanta by 9.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 1,440,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 127,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

