Critical Contrast: Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) & Cuisine Solutions (NASDAQ:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) and Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Lancaster Colony’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lancaster Colony $1.33 billion 3.70 $136.98 million N/A N/A

Lancaster Colony has higher revenue and earnings than Cuisine Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cuisine Solutions and Lancaster Colony, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Lancaster Colony 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lancaster Colony has a consensus target price of $160.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.82%. Given Lancaster Colony’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lancaster Colony is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Lancaster Colony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A Lancaster Colony 10.27% 17.66% 13.83%

Risk & Volatility

Cuisine Solutions has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Cuisine Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas and sous-vide sides, chicken and moist turkey, prepared sauces, and seafood products, as well as prepared vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand. The company also provides flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse brand name; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. The company sells its products through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

