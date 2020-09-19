Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce sales of $10.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $10.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $42.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $46.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.92 million, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $164.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Cronos Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.68. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

In other Cronos Group news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham bought 15,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $6,443,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $4,164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cronos Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 180,981 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

