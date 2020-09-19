Crypto.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3.35 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $55.50 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, CPDAX, Huobi Korea and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.66 or 0.04577787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009107 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002191 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,127,853,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Indodax, BiteBTC, OKEx, Huobi Korea, ABCC, Bibox, DigiFinex, OceanEx, GOPAX, KuCoin, Fatbtc, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Upbit, CPDAX, Bittrex, Huobi Global, IDEX, Bithumb Global, DDEX, Bithumb and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

