Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.62 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.69 or 0.04594215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009099 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034540 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,371,944 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

