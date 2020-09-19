Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives $31.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

CUE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 1,088,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $510.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,868,815.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

